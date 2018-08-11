TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Aug. 12

Walter Isaacson will discuss his biography of Leonardo

Walter Isaacson will discuss his biography of Leonardo Da Vinci in East Hampton. Photo Credit: The Aspen Institute/Tomáš Krist

By Newsday Staff
Sunday, Aug. 12

Part-time Shelter Island resident Jeanne McCulloch, founding editorial director of Tin House Books, talks about her memoir, “All Happy Families” At 3 p.m., Finley's Fiction, 9 Washington St., Shelter Island Heights; 203-650-7616, finleysfiction.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Dix Hills resident Eric J. Engelhardt talks about his thriller, “Below the Bottom Line." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.    

Thursday, Aug. 14

Fiona Davis ("The Dollhouse," "The Address") talks about and signs copies of her new novel, “The Masterpiece.” At 7:30 p.m., Port Washington Library, One Library Dr., Port Washington; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org.

Friday, Aug. 17

A.M. Homes talks about her new story collection, “Days of Awe.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Saturday, Aug. 18  

Walter Isaacson ("Einstein," "Steve Jobs") discusses his new biography, “Leonardo da Vinci.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Sag Harbor resident Helen A. Harrison, reads from her mystery novel about Jackson Pollock, “An Accidental Corpse.”  At 6 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.

