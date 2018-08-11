Sunday, Aug. 12

Part-time Shelter Island resident Jeanne McCulloch, founding editorial director of Tin House Books, talks about her memoir, “All Happy Families” At 3 p.m., Finley's Fiction, 9 Washington St., Shelter Island Heights; 203-650-7616, finleysfiction.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Dix Hills resident Eric J. Engelhardt talks about his thriller, “Below the Bottom Line." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Thursday, Aug. 14

Fiona Davis ("The Dollhouse," "The Address") talks about and signs copies of her new novel, “The Masterpiece.” At 7:30 p.m., Port Washington Library, One Library Dr., Port Washington; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org.

Friday, Aug. 17

A.M. Homes talks about her new story collection, “Days of Awe.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Walter Isaacson ("Einstein," "Steve Jobs") discusses his new biography, “Leonardo da Vinci.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Sag Harbor resident Helen A. Harrison, reads from her mystery novel about Jackson Pollock, “An Accidental Corpse.” At 6 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.