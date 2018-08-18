Sunday, Aug. 19

Actress Emily Mortimer and director Isabel Coixet, of the new film “The Bookshop,” discuss the Penelope Fitzgerald novel of the same name upon which it was based. Please register. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Kate Walbert talks about her new novel, “His Favorites.” Please register. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

Kristan Higgins talks about and signs copies of her novel “Good Luck with That.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Avenue, Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.

Friday, Aug. 24

Chelsea Clinton signs copies of her children’s book, “She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History.” Please register. At 11 a.m., 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.

National Book Award finalist Min Jin Lee (“Pachinko”) discusses her work with Bill McCuddy. Part of the Fridays at Five series; admission, $25. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., talk at 5 p.m., Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org