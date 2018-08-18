Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Aug. 19: Chelsea Clinton, Min Jin Lee, more
Sunday, Aug. 19
Actress Emily Mortimer and director Isabel Coixet, of the new film “The Bookshop,” discuss the Penelope Fitzgerald novel of the same name upon which it was based. Please register. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Kate Walbert talks about her new novel, “His Favorites.” Please register. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.
Kristan Higgins talks about and signs copies of her novel “Good Luck with That.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Avenue, Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.
Friday, Aug. 24
Chelsea Clinton signs copies of her children’s book, “She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History.” Please register. At 11 a.m., 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com.
National Book Award finalist Min Jin Lee (“Pachinko”) discusses her work with Bill McCuddy. Part of the Fridays at Five series; admission, $25. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., talk at 5 p.m., Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org
