Books

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Sept. 9

George Pelecanos discusses his new novel with authors

George Pelecanos discusses his new novel with authors Min Jin Lee and Marie Benedict at Madison Theatre at Molloy College.  Photo Credit: Alexa King

By Newsday Staff
Print

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Roslyn author Amy Blumenfeld speaks about and signs copies of her novel, “The Cast.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.  

Thursday, Sept. 13

Newsday reporter Anthony M. DeStefano discusses his new book,“Top Hoodlum: Frank Costello, Prime Minister of the Mafia.”  At 6:30 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Cafe, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516 767 2650, thedolphinbookshop.com.  

Friday, Sept. 14

Business journalist Andrea Gabor talks about her new book, “After the Education Wars: How Smart Schools Upend the Business of Reform.”  At 7 p.m., Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Rd., Shelter Island; 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Long Island author Michael J. Arbouet talks about his young adult novel “Gods.” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Novelists Min Jin Lee (“Pachinko”), Marie Benedict (“Carnegie’s Maid”) and George Pelecanos (“The Man Who Came Uptown”) discuss their books with moderator Larry Davidson at a “Literary Tea” presented by Turn of the Corkscrew. Ticket, $50, includes tea and baked goods. At 2 p.m., Madison Theatre at  Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org.

By Newsday Staff

