Thursday, Sept. 20

National Book Award-winner Ta-Nehisi Coates (“Between the World and Me”) reads from his work in the Marvel comic “Black Panther,” followed by a moderated discussion and Q&A. Please register online. At 11. a.m., Toni and Martin Sosnoff Theater, John Cranford Adams Playhouse, Hofstra University south campus, Hempstead; 516-463-5669, hofstra.edu/events.

Lake Grove writer Reed Farrel Coleman, author of the Gus Murphy mystery series, signs copies of “Robert B. Parker’s Color Blind,” a new Jesse Stone novel. At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341.

Friday, Sept. 21

Maria Cristina Marrero, former editor-in-chief of Siempre Mujer magazine, talks about her novel “Las Imperfectas.” Part of the Spanish Author series, register in advance. At 7 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 West Merrick Rd.; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Charles Hunter discusses and signs copies of his “fictionalized memoir,” “My Sicilian/American Life in New York City.” Advance registration required. At 1 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org.

Sag Harbor author Tom Clavin reads from his latest history, “Valley Forge,” written with Bob Drury. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com.