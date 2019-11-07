Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Nov. 11

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Brian Kilmeade of Fox News talks about and signs copies of his book, “Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Wednesday, Nov. 13

Author Colson Whitehead talks about and signs copies of his book, “The Nickel Boys: A Novel.” Part of the Great Writers, Great Readings series. At 6:30 p.m., Hofstra University, The Helene Fortunoff Theater, Monroe Lecture Center, 1000 Hempstead Tpke., Hempstead; 516-463-5669, Hofstra.edu



Wednesday, Nov. 13

Chef Lidia Bastianich talks about and signs copies of her cook book, “Felidia: Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant.” In conversation with Book Revue’s publicist Loren Limongeli. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookreue.com



Thursday, Nov. 14

Author Cynthia Barrett talks about and signs copies of her book, “Three Sheets to the Wind: The Nautical Origins of Everyday Expressions.” Part of Sailor Slang & Sangria. Reservations required. $10 suggested donation. Refreshments and a complimentary glass of sangria are available. At 6:30 p.m., The Whaling Museum & Education Center; 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor; 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org



Saturday, Nov. 16

Author Peter Kaldheim of Lindenhurst talks about and signs copies of his book, “Idiot Wind: A Memoir.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com



Compiled by Nyasia Draper