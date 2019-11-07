TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Nov. 11

Fox News Channel's Brian Kilmeade talks about and

Fox News Channel's Brian Kilmeade talks about and signs copies of his new book, "Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History" on Nov. 12 at the Book Revue in Huntington.   Credit: FOX News

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, Nov. 12 
Brian Kilmeade of Fox News talks about and signs copies of his book, “Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, Nov. 13
Author Colson Whitehead talks about and signs copies of his book, “The Nickel Boys: A Novel.” Part of the Great Writers, Great Readings series. At 6:30 p.m., Hofstra University, The Helene Fortunoff Theater, Monroe Lecture Center, 1000 Hempstead Tpke., Hempstead; 516-463-5669, Hofstra.edu

Wednesday, Nov. 13 
Chef Lidia Bastianich talks about and signs copies of her cook book, “Felidia: Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant.” In conversation with Book Revue’s publicist Loren Limongeli. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookreue.com

Thursday, Nov. 14 
Author Cynthia Barrett talks about and signs copies of her book, “Three Sheets to the Wind: The Nautical Origins of Everyday Expressions.” Part of Sailor Slang & Sangria. Reservations required. $10 suggested donation. Refreshments and a complimentary glass of sangria are available. At 6:30 p.m., The Whaling Museum & Education Center; 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor; 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org

Saturday, Nov. 16 
Author Peter Kaldheim of Lindenhurst talks about and signs copies of his book, “Idiot Wind: A Memoir.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

