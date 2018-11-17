Sunday, Nov. 18

Robert Delfino discusses and signs copies of “Does God Exist?: A Socratic Dialogue on the Five Ways of Thomas Aquinas,” written with Matt Fradd. Light refreshments will be served. At 2 p.m., Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, 440 West Neck Rd., Huntington; 631-423-0483, ext. 141, icseminary.edu.

David Kastan talks about and signs copies of “On Color,” written with Stephen Farthing. Registration required. At 3 p.m., John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org.

Monday, Nov. 19

Long Island native Steven Drielak talks about and signs copies of “Murder Season in the Hamptons.” Tickets $5. Part of Three Village Historical Society Lecture Series. At 7 p.m., Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., East Setauket; 631-751-3730, tvhs.org.

Compiled by Nyasia Draper.