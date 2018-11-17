TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Nov. 18

Steven Drielak will sign copies of

Steven Drielak will sign copies of "Murder Season in the Hamptons" in East Setauket. Photo Credit: Steven C. Drielak

By Newsday Staff
Sunday, Nov. 18

Robert Delfino discusses and signs copies of “Does God Exist?: A Socratic Dialogue on the Five Ways of Thomas Aquinas,” written with Matt Fradd. Light refreshments will be served. At 2 p.m., Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, 440 West Neck Rd., Huntington; 631-423-0483, ext. 141, icseminary.edu.

David Kastan talks about and signs copies of “On Color,” written with Stephen Farthing. Registration required. At 3 p.m., John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org.

Monday, Nov. 19

Long Island native Steven Drielak talks about and signs copies of “Murder Season in the Hamptons.” Tickets $5. Part of Three Village Historical Society Lecture Series. At 7 p.m., Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., East Setauket; 631-751-3730, tvhs.org.

Compiled by Nyasia Draper.

