Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Nov. 25

Susan Orlean will discuss "The Library Book" at

Susan Orlean will discuss "The Library Book" at Sachem Library in Holbrook. Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, Nov. 27

Susan Orlean, author of “The Orchid Thief,” talks about her latest book, “The Library Book.” At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org.

Reyna Marder Gentin talks about and signs copies of her novel “Unreasonable Doubts.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave, Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Sag Harbor author Tom Clavin talks about and signs copies of “Valley Forge,” cowritten with Bob Drury. At 12 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org.

Thursday. Nov. 29

Kate Greathead talks about and signs copies of her novel “Laura & Emma.” At 7 p.m., Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Young adult authors Kara Thomas (“The Darkest Corners”) and Amy Giles (“That Night”) talks about and sign copies of their books. At 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com.

