Tuesday, Nov. 27

Susan Orlean, author of “The Orchid Thief,” talks about her latest book, “The Library Book.” At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org.

Reyna Marder Gentin talks about and signs copies of her novel “Unreasonable Doubts.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave, Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Sag Harbor author Tom Clavin talks about and signs copies of “Valley Forge,” cowritten with Bob Drury. At 12 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org.

Thursday. Nov. 29

Kate Greathead talks about and signs copies of her novel “Laura & Emma.” At 7 p.m., Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Young adult authors Kara Thomas (“The Darkest Corners”) and Amy Giles (“That Night”) talks about and sign copies of their books. At 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com.