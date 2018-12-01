TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
29° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Dec. 2

Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher novels,

Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher novels, will be in conversation with LI mystery writer Reed Farrel Coleman in Huntington. Photo Credit: Axel Dupeux

By Newsday Staff
Print

Wednesday, Dec. 5 

New Yorker magazine cartoonist Bob Eckstein talks about and signs copies of “The Illustrated History of the Snowman.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Lee Child talks about his new Jack Reacher novel, "Past Tense,” with Lake Grove author Reed Farrel Coleman. A Long Island LitFest event. Ticket, $35, includes a copy of book. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Thursday, Dec. 6

Susie Orman Schnall talks about and signs her novel “The Subway Girls.” Part of the Author Breakfast and Book Signing series. Ticket, $55, includes breakfast and valet parking. At 10:30 a.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-430-7102, sjjcc.org

Poet Lloyd Schwartz (“Little Kisses"), a Pulitzer Prize-winning critic and professor of English at UMass Boston, talks about his work. Part of the “Writers Speak” series. Reception at 6:30 p.m., reading at 7 p.m., Radio Lounge, Chancellors Hall, second floor, Stony Brook Southampton campus, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton; 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu/mfa

Saturday, Dec. 8

David Bouchier, an NPR radio host and author of “An Unexpected Life,” talks about his work. At 4 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

By Newsday Staff

More Entertainment

Lilia Luciano is a reporter on Discovery's "Border Discovery takes an unscripted look at the U.S.-Mexico border
Comedian Ken Jeong. Comedian Ken Jeong to play The Paramount
Sandra Bland, the subject of HBO's documentary "The 'Say Her Name' explores Sandra Bland's jailhouse death
Stephen Hillenburg, who used his dual loves of Recent notable deaths
True and her crew not only make the New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
A 72-foot Norway spruce was the star of Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up for the season