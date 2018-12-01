Wednesday, Dec. 5

New Yorker magazine cartoonist Bob Eckstein talks about and signs copies of “The Illustrated History of the Snowman.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Lee Child talks about his new Jack Reacher novel, "Past Tense,” with Lake Grove author Reed Farrel Coleman. A Long Island LitFest event. Ticket, $35, includes a copy of book. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Thursday, Dec. 6

Susie Orman Schnall talks about and signs her novel “The Subway Girls.” Part of the Author Breakfast and Book Signing series. Ticket, $55, includes breakfast and valet parking. At 10:30 a.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-430-7102, sjjcc.org

Poet Lloyd Schwartz (“Little Kisses"), a Pulitzer Prize-winning critic and professor of English at UMass Boston, talks about his work. Part of the “Writers Speak” series. Reception at 6:30 p.m., reading at 7 p.m., Radio Lounge, Chancellors Hall, second floor, Stony Brook Southampton campus, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton; 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu/mfa

Saturday, Dec. 8

David Bouchier, an NPR radio host and author of “An Unexpected Life,” talks about his work. At 4 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com