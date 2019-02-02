TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Feb. 3

Former Newsday staffer Bob Keeler discusses his book

Former Newsday staffer Bob Keeler discusses his book about the newspaper in Northport. Photo Credit: Newsday/Tony Jerome

By Newsday Staff
Thursday, Feb. 7 
Bay Shore author Bridget Croteau talks about and signs copies of “Me, Again: How Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Transformed My Life.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 9
Former NYPD officer and Hempstead author Corey Pegues (“Once a Cop: The Street, The Law, Two Worlds, One Man”) hosts a showing of “Cops and Robbers”, a documentary about his life. Q&A to follow. At 2 p.m., Roosevelt Public Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave., Roosevelt; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org


Sunday, Feb. 10
Amy Folk talks about and signs copies of “Murder on Long Island: A Nineteenth-Century Tale of Tragedy & Revenge,” written with Geoffrey K. Fletcher. At 12:30 p.m., Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave., West Sayville; 631-854-4974, limaritime.org


Local romance authors Jeannie Moon (“Then Came You”), Lauren E. Rico (“Mischief and Mayhem”), Jennifer Gracen (“Autumn Getaway”), Patty Blount (“Some Boys”) and Meara Platt (“Pearls of Fire”) talk about and sign copies of their books. Registration required. At 2 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 East Main St., Patchogue; 631-654-4700, pmlib.org


Former Newsday reporter Robert F. Keeler, author of “Newsday: A Candid History of the Respectable Tabloid,” talks about the history of the newspaper and its relationship with Northport. At 2 p.m., Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport; 631-757-9859, northporthistorical.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

