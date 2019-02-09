Monday, Feb. 11

Former New York State Assemblyman Harvey Weisenberg of Long Beach talks about and signs copies of “For the Love of a Child: My Life, My City and My Mission.” At 3 p.m., Peninsula Public Library, 280 Central Ave., Lawrence; 516-239-3262, peninsulapublic.org



Thursday, Feb. 14

Suffolk County Poet Laureate Gladys Henderson and other local poets read their work. Presented by the Performance Poets Association. At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com

Saturday, Feb. 16

North Amityville author Sandi Brewster-Walker (“The Colored Girl from Long Island”) talks about African American family history research. Tickets, $5, include light refreshments and admission to current exhibits. At 1 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881 ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

East Hampton author Genie Chipps Henderson talks about and signs copies of her novel “A Day Like Any Other: The Great Hamptons Hurricane of 1938.” At 1 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Elana Mugdan talks about and signs copies of her YA novel “Dragon Speaker: Shadow War Saga Book One.” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

