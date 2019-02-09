Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Feb. 10
Monday, Feb. 11
Former New York State Assemblyman Harvey Weisenberg of Long Beach talks about and signs copies of “For the Love of a Child: My Life, My City and My Mission.” At 3 p.m., Peninsula Public Library, 280 Central Ave., Lawrence; 516-239-3262, peninsulapublic.org
Thursday, Feb. 14
Suffolk County Poet Laureate Gladys Henderson and other local poets read their work. Presented by the Performance Poets Association. At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com
Saturday, Feb. 16
North Amityville author Sandi Brewster-Walker (“The Colored Girl from Long Island”) talks about African American family history research. Tickets, $5, include light refreshments and admission to current exhibits. At 1 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881 ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org
East Hampton author Genie Chipps Henderson talks about and signs copies of her novel “A Day Like Any Other: The Great Hamptons Hurricane of 1938.” At 1 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
Elana Mugdan talks about and signs copies of her YA novel “Dragon Speaker: Shadow War Saga Book One.” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Compiled by Nyasia Draper
