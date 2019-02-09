TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
24° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Feb. 10

Young adult author Elana Mugdan talks about and

Young adult author Elana Mugdan talks about and signs copies of "Dragon Speaker" in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Elana Mugdan

By Newsday Staff
Print

Monday, Feb. 11 
Former New York State Assemblyman Harvey Weisenberg of Long Beach talks about and signs copies of “For the Love of a Child: My Life, My City and My Mission.” At 3 p.m., Peninsula Public Library, 280 Central Ave., Lawrence; 516-239-3262, peninsulapublic.org


Thursday, Feb. 14 
Suffolk County Poet Laureate Gladys Henderson and other local poets read their work. Presented by the Performance Poets Association. At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 16 
North Amityville author Sandi Brewster-Walker (“The Colored Girl from Long Island”) talks about African American family history research. Tickets, $5, include light refreshments and admission to current exhibits. At 1 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881 ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

East Hampton author Genie Chipps Henderson talks about and signs copies of her novel “A Day Like Any Other: The Great Hamptons Hurricane of 1938.” At 1 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Elana Mugdan talks about and signs copies of her YA novel “Dragon Speaker: Shadow War Saga Book One.” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Ray Romano, seen on Feb. 1 at Ray Romano talks about his new Netflix movie, more
Willie, one of the subjects in "Hale County 'Hale  County': Oscar-nominated doc airs on PBS
Albert Finney, the charismatic Academy Award-nominated British actor Recent notable deaths
Steve Buscemi and Lolly Adefope in "Miracle Workers." 'Miracle Workers': Good Buscemi, tired premise
Dina Lohan at the Vivienne Hu show during Dina Lohan has a 'special someone' she's never met 
Joy Behar attends opening night of the Broadway 'The View' co-host Behar under fire for use of blackface