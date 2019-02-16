TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Feb. 17

Marie Benedict, author of

Marie Benedict, author of "Carnegie's Maid," discusses her novel via Skype at East Meadow Public Library. Photo Credit: Anthony Musmanno

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, Feb. 19 
Marie Benedict talks via Skype about her novel, “Carnegie’s Maid.” At 7:30 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info

Westbury resident Alvita Mack talks about and signs copies of her children's book, “The Boy Who Dreamt of Fire Trucks.” At 2 p.m., Westbury Memorial Public Library, 445 Jefferson St., Westbury; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org

Saturday, Feb. 23 
John A. Strong talks about and signs copies of “American’s Early Whalemen: Indian Shore Whalers on Long Island, 1650-1750,” part of the Book & Bottle series. Ticket, $5, includes light refreshments and admission to current exhibits. At 11 a.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 631-727-2881 ext. 100, suffolkcountyhisoticalsociety.org

Peconic resident Joel Reitman talks about and signs copies of his mystery novel, “What Lies Below.” At 1 p.m., Southold Free Library, 53345 Main Rd., Unit 8-1, Southold; 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Sunday, Feb. 24 
Elizabeth McCourt talks about and signs copies of her mystery novel, “Sin in the Big Easy.” At 2 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

