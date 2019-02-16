Tuesday, Feb. 19

Marie Benedict talks via Skype about her novel, “Carnegie’s Maid.” At 7:30 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info



Westbury resident Alvita Mack talks about and signs copies of her children's book, “The Boy Who Dreamt of Fire Trucks.” At 2 p.m., Westbury Memorial Public Library, 445 Jefferson St., Westbury; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org

Saturday, Feb. 23

John A. Strong talks about and signs copies of “American’s Early Whalemen: Indian Shore Whalers on Long Island, 1650-1750,” part of the Book & Bottle series. Ticket, $5, includes light refreshments and admission to current exhibits. At 11 a.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 631-727-2881 ext. 100, suffolkcountyhisoticalsociety.org



Peconic resident Joel Reitman talks about and signs copies of his mystery novel, “What Lies Below.” At 1 p.m., Southold Free Library, 53345 Main Rd., Unit 8-1, Southold; 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Sunday, Feb. 24

Elizabeth McCourt talks about and signs copies of her mystery novel, “Sin in the Big Easy.” At 2 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org



Compiled by Nyasia Draper