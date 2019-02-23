Tuesday, Feb. 26

Author Valentina Janek of West Hempstead talks about and signs copies of her new book, “From Fired to Freedom: Life After The Big, Bad, Boot Gave Me Wings.” Part of The Long Island Way/The Long Island Breakfast Club networking event. Tickets are $20, includes refreshments, music, and networking. At 6 p.m., Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island, 38 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-314-8989, thelongislandway.com



Tuesday, Feb. 26

Poet Pramila Venkateswaran, former Poet Laureate of Suffolk County, reads her work. Followed by an open mic. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd, Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Friday, March 1

Author Craig Czury (“Fifteen Stones”) and local poets perform their work. Part of Poetry in Performance: Walking with Whitman 2019. Tickets are $10, includes Q&A, book signing, and live music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-760-6216, waltwhitman.org



Author Alyson Richman talks about and signs copies of her new book, The Secret of Clouds: A Novel.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Sunday, March 3

Sandra Block talks about and sign copies of her novel, “What Happened that Night.” Books available from BookHampton; light refreshments available. At 12 p.m.,The Maidstone Hotel, 207 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Lake Grove mystery writer Reed Farrel Coleman talks about and signs copies of his new book, “Robert B. Parker’s Colorblind.” At 2 p.m., Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Compiled by Nyasia Draper