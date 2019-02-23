TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
SEARCH
30° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Feb. 24

Author Valentina Janek of West Hempstead talks about

Author Valentina Janek of West Hempstead talks about and signs copies of her new book, "From Fired to Freedom: Life After The Big, Bad, Boot Gave Me Wings." Part of The Long Island Way/The Long Island Breakfast Club networking event.  Photo Credit: Lifetime Photography

By Newsday Staff
Print

Tuesday, Feb. 26 
Author Valentina Janek of West Hempstead talks about and signs copies of her new book, “From Fired to Freedom: Life After The Big, Bad, Boot Gave Me Wings.” Part of The Long Island Way/The Long Island Breakfast Club networking event. Tickets are $20, includes refreshments, music, and networking. At 6 p.m., Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island, 38 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-314-8989, thelongislandway.com


Tuesday, Feb. 26 
Poet Pramila Venkateswaran, former Poet Laureate of Suffolk County, reads her work. Followed by an open mic. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd, Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Friday, March 1  
Author Craig Czury (“Fifteen Stones”) and local poets perform their work. Part of Poetry in Performance: Walking with Whitman 2019. Tickets are $10, includes Q&A, book signing, and live music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-760-6216, waltwhitman.org


 Author Alyson Richman talks about and signs copies of her new book, The Secret of Clouds: A Novel.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com 

Sunday, March 3 

Sandra Block talks about and sign copies of her novel, “What Happened that Night.” Books available from BookHampton; light refreshments available. At 12 p.m.,The Maidstone Hotel, 207 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Lake Grove mystery writer Reed Farrel Coleman talks about and signs copies of his new book, “Robert B. Parker’s Colorblind.” At 2 p.m., Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox on the FX 'Better Things': Flawless third season
This image released by Fox shows Jussie Smollett, Producers cut Smollett from last 'Empire' episodes
In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, an Are the Oscars still relevant in 2019?
Wendy Williams at the annual Charity Day Wendy Williams returning to her show on March 4
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths
Director Chiwetel Ejiofor at an event for his Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses his new Africa-set movie