Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Feb. 24
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Author Valentina Janek of West Hempstead talks about and signs copies of her new book, “From Fired to Freedom: Life After The Big, Bad, Boot Gave Me Wings.” Part of The Long Island Way/The Long Island Breakfast Club networking event. Tickets are $20, includes refreshments, music, and networking. At 6 p.m., Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island, 38 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-314-8989, thelongislandway.com
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Poet Pramila Venkateswaran, former Poet Laureate of Suffolk County, reads her work. Followed by an open mic. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd, Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org
Friday, March 1
Author Craig Czury (“Fifteen Stones”) and local poets perform their work. Part of Poetry in Performance: Walking with Whitman 2019. Tickets are $10, includes Q&A, book signing, and live music. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-760-6216, waltwhitman.org
Author Alyson Richman talks about and signs copies of her new book, The Secret of Clouds: A Novel.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Sunday, March 3
Sandra Block talks about and sign copies of her novel, “What Happened that Night.” Books available from BookHampton; light refreshments available. At 12 p.m.,The Maidstone Hotel, 207 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Lake Grove mystery writer Reed Farrel Coleman talks about and signs copies of his new book, “Robert B. Parker’s Colorblind.” At 2 p.m., Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org
Compiled by Nyasia Draper
