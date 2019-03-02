Monday, March 4

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, author of “Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope,” meets fans. Ticket, $27, includes a pre-signed copy of the book and a photo opportunity with the author. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Tuesday, March 5

Rocco A. Carriero talks about and signs copies of “Three Cords Approach: To Life and Wealth Management for Business Owners.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Wednesday, March 6

Freeport author Tom Phelan talks about and signs copies of “We Were Rich and We Didn’t Know It: A Memoir of My Irish Boyhood.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Thursday, March 7

"Fox & Friends" co-host and meteorologist Janice Dean talks about and signs copies of “Mostly Sunny: How I Learned to Keep Smiling Through the Rainiest Days.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, March 9

Authors Elana A. Mugdan (“Dragon Speaker”), Beth Costello (“The Art of the Process: Establishing Good Habits for Successful Outcomes”), Rachel Mankowitz (“Yeshiva Girl”) and Billy Mitaritonna ("Last of the Redmen: Memoir of a St. John’s Basketball Walk-On”) talk about and signs copies of their books. At 2 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Café, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper