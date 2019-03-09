Sunday, March 10

Tricia Foley talks about her book “Mary L. Booth: The Story of an Extraordinary 19th Century Woman.” Tickets, $5. At 2 p.m., Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport; 631-757-9859, northporthistorical.org

Film historian David Thomson, author of “Sleeping with Strangers: How the Movies Shaped Desire," hosts a screening of “Gilda,” followed by a book signing. Books available for purchase. Tickets, $16. At 6 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org

Monday, March 11

Massapequa resident Jack Bilello, author of “Bonds of War,“ talks about how Italian and Jewish immigrants bonded before, during, and after World War II. Books available for purchase. At 1 p.m., Peninsula Public Library, 280 Central Ave., Lawrence; 516-239-3262, peninsulapublic.org



Elizabeth Berg talks about and signs copies of her novel “The Story of Arthur Truluv.” At 7 p.m., Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach; 631-585-9393, mcplibrary.org



Wednesday, March 13

Authors Amy Hempel (“Reasons to Live”), Cornelius Eady (“Hardheaded Weather: New and Selected Poems”), Paul Harding (“Tinkers”), Susan Scarf Merrell (“Shirley: A Novel”) and Roger Rosenblatt (“Kayak Morning”) discuss “The Art and Craft of the Redraft.” Moderated by author Robert Reeves (“Doubting Thomas”). Part of Writers Speak Wednesdays. Q&A and book signing to follow. At 7 p.m., Stony Brook Southampton, Duke Lecture Hall, first floor of Chancellors Hall, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton; 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu



Friday, March 15

Chandler B. Saint talks about and signs copies of his book, “Venture Smith: My Freedom Is A Privilege Which Nothing Else Can Equal.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper