Tuesday, March 19

Rachel Lyon talks about and signs copies of her novel, “Self-Portrait with Boy.” Refreshments and Q&A to follow. At 2 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.; registration suggested; 516-676-2130 , glencovelibrary.org



Dr. Suanne Kowal-Connelly of Massapequa talks about and signs copies of her book, “Parenting Through Puberty: Mood Swings, Acne, and Growing Pains.” At 7 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Road, Freeport; registration suggested; 516-379-3274 ext. 501, freeportlibrary.info

Wednesday, March 20

Cara Robertson talks about and signs copies of “The Trial of Lizzie Borden.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Saturday, March 23

Rocky Point resident James Laino of talks about and signs copies of his illustrated book “Ulalume.” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Sunday, March 24

Huntington resident Helen Murdock-Prep talks about and signs copies of her children’s book, “Rainy Day Friend.” Singing and crafts to follow. At 2 p.m., Huntington Public Library, 338 Main St., Huntington; 631-427-5165, myhpl.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper