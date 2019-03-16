TODAY'S PAPER
Author events on Long Island, week of March 17

Cara Robertson will discuss

Cara Robertson will discuss "The Trial of Lizzie Borden" at Turn of the Corkscrew in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Aaron Jay Young

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, March 19 

Rachel Lyon talks about and signs copies of her novel, “Self-Portrait with Boy.” Refreshments and Q&A to follow. At 2 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.; registration suggested; 516-676-2130 , glencovelibrary.org


Dr. Suanne Kowal-Connelly of Massapequa talks about and signs copies of her book, “Parenting Through Puberty: Mood Swings, Acne, and Growing Pains.” At 7 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Road, Freeport; registration suggested; 516-379-3274 ext. 501, freeportlibrary.info

Wednesday, March 20 

Cara Robertson talks about and signs copies of “The Trial of Lizzie Borden.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000,  turnofthecorkscrew.com

Saturday, March 23

Rocky Point resident James Laino of talks about and signs copies of his illustrated book “Ulalume.” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books & Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000,  turnofthecorkscrew.com

Sunday, March 24 

Huntington resident Helen Murdock-Prep talks about and signs copies of her children’s book, “Rainy Day Friend.” Singing and crafts to follow. At 2 p.m., Huntington Public Library, 338 Main St., Huntington; 631-427-5165, myhpl.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

