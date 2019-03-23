Authors appearing on Long Island, week of March 24
Monday, March 25
TV critics Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall talk about and sign copies of their book, “The Sopranos Sessions,” presented by Long Island LitFest. Ticket, $45, includes a copy of the book, authors’ talk, Q&A and book signing reception. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-3456, cinemaartscentre.org
Tuesday, March 26
Wayne Coffrey talks about and signs copies of “They Said It Couldn’t Be Done: The ’69 Mets, New York City, and The Most Astounding Season In Baseball History,” at a conversation with the Mets' Ed Kranepool. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Wednesday, March 27
Leslie Jamison receives the annual Distinguished Author Award and discusses her book, “The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath.” Presented by the Harvard Club of Long Island; book signing to follow. At 7:30 p.m., The Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn; 516-621-2240, bryantlibrary.org
Thursday, March 28
'The Godfather' actor Gianni Russo talks about and signs copies of “Hollywood Godfather: My Life In The Movies and The Mob.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Saturday, March 30
Freeport author Tom Phelan reads from “We Were Rich and We Didn’t Know It: A Memoir of My Irish Boyhood.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com
Compiled by Nyasia Draper
