Monday, March 25

TV critics Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall talk about and sign copies of their book, “The Sopranos Sessions,” presented by Long Island LitFest. Ticket, $45, includes a copy of the book, authors’ talk, Q&A and book signing reception. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-3456, cinemaartscentre.org



Tuesday, March 26

Wayne Coffrey talks about and signs copies of “They Said It Couldn’t Be Done: The ’69 Mets, New York City, and The Most Astounding Season In Baseball History,” at a conversation with the Mets' Ed Kranepool. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Wednesday, March 27

Leslie Jamison receives the annual Distinguished Author Award and discusses her book, “The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath.” Presented by the Harvard Club of Long Island; book signing to follow. At 7:30 p.m., The Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn; 516-621-2240, bryantlibrary.org



Thursday, March 28

'The Godfather' actor Gianni Russo talks about and signs copies of “Hollywood Godfather: My Life In The Movies and The Mob.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Saturday, March 30

Freeport author Tom Phelan reads from “We Were Rich and We Didn’t Know It: A Memoir of My Irish Boyhood.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com



Compiled by Nyasia Draper