Authors appearing on Long Island, week of April 7

Author Cherise Wolas ("The Family Tabor") will read

Author Cherise Wolas ("The Family Tabor") will read from her novel at Peninsula Public Library in Lawrence. Photo Credit: Michael Dickes

By Newsday Staff
Print

Monday, April 8 
Cherise Wolas ("The Resurrection of Joan Ashby") talks about and signs copies of her new novel, “The Family Tabor.” At 3 p.m., Peninsula Public Library, 280 Central Ave., Lawrence; 516-239-3262 ext. 216, peninsulapublic.org


Tuesday, April 9 
Baldwin resident Deborah Burns talks about and signs copies of “Saturday’s Child: A Daughter’s Memoir.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Wednesday, April 10 
Long Beach City Council member and poet Anissa Moore reads from “11226: Just Another Girl From Brooklyn.” At 7 p.m., Long Beach Public Library, 111 West Park Ave., Long Beach; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org

Thursday, April 11 
Reyna Marder Gentin talks about and signs copies of her novel, “Unreasonable Doubts.” Tickets, $55, include continental breakfast. At 10:30 a.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org
 

Saturday April 13 
An Authors Unlimited event for teens and tweens presents YA authors Torrey Maldonado (“Tight”), Rhoda Belleza (“Empress of a Thousand Skies”), Alyssa Sheinmel (“A Danger to Herself and Others”) and others to talk about their work, followed by a book singing. Attendees can receive community service credit after completing a survey. Registration at 9:15 a.m., event begins at 10:15 a.m., St. Joseph’s College, O’Connor Hall, 155 West Roe Blvd., Patchogue; authorsunlimited.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

