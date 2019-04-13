TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of April 14

E.L. James, author of the "50 Shades" series,

E.L. James, author of the "50 Shades" series, brings her new novel to the Book Revue in Huntington on Monday.     Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown

By Newsday Staff
Monday, April 15 
E.L. James (“50 Shades of Grey”) talks about and signs copies of her new novel, “The Mister.” Tickets, $16.95 plus tax, includes copy of the book. At 6 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

 
Former Newsday reporter Bill Bleyer talks about and signs copies of “Long Island and the Sea: A Maritime History.” At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Tuesday, April 16 
Newsday contributor Marge Perry and chef David Bonom talk about and sign copies of their cookbook, “Hero Dinners: One-Pan Meals That Save the Day.” Complimentary food tasting included. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, April 17 

David Baker (“Swift: New and Selected Poems”) talks about and signs copies of his work. Part of the Great Writers, Great Readings series. Q&A to follow. At 6:30 p.m., Hofstra University, Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Axinn Library, 779 Hempstead Tpke., Hempstead; 516-463-5669, hofstra.edu

 

Saturday, April 20 
Christopher Verga discusses “Saving Fire Island from Robert Moses: The Fight for a National Seashore.” Advance registration required. At 1:30 p.m., Quogue Library, 4 Midland St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

