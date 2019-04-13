Monday, April 15

E.L. James (“50 Shades of Grey”) talks about and signs copies of her new novel, “The Mister.” Tickets, $16.95 plus tax, includes copy of the book. At 6 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com





Former Newsday reporter Bill Bleyer talks about and signs copies of “Long Island and the Sea: A Maritime History.” At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org



Tuesday, April 16

Newsday contributor Marge Perry and chef David Bonom talk about and sign copies of their cookbook, “Hero Dinners: One-Pan Meals That Save the Day.” Complimentary food tasting included. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Wednesday, April 17

David Baker (“Swift: New and Selected Poems”) talks about and signs copies of his work. Part of the Great Writers, Great Readings series. Q&A to follow. At 6:30 p.m., Hofstra University, Guthart Cultural Center Theater, Axinn Library, 779 Hempstead Tpke., Hempstead; 516-463-5669, hofstra.edu

Saturday, April 20

Christopher Verga discusses “Saving Fire Island from Robert Moses: The Fight for a National Seashore.” Advance registration required. At 1:30 p.m., Quogue Library, 4 Midland St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org



Compiled by Nyasia Draper