Authors appearing on Long Island, week of April 21

Anna Quindlen will talk about "Nanaville: Adventures in

Anna Quindlen will talk about "Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting" at Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington. Photo Credit: Maria Krovatin

By Newsday Staff
Monday, April 22 
Anna Quindlen discusses her new book, “Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting,” with Judy Blundell of Stony Brook, author of “The High Season." Presented by LI LitFest. Ticket, $35, includes copy of book, Q&A, and book singing. At 7:30 p.m., Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington; 516-810-7781, longislandlitfest.com
 

Thursday, April 25 

Former New York Met Art Shamsky talks about and signs copies of “After the Miracle: The Lasting Brotherhood of the ’69 Mets,” written with Erik Sherman. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Joe Gorga talks about and signs copies of “The Gorga Guide to Success: Business, Marriage, and Life Lessons from a Real Estate Mogul.” Ticket, $35, includes photo with the author and a signed book. At 7 p.m., Cabo RVC, 3a N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-255-0065, caborvc.net

Friday, April 26 
Tom Clavin of Sag Harbor talks about and signs copies of “Wild Bill: The True Story of the American Frontier’s First Gunfighter.” At 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library, 37 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island; 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Saturday, April 27
Novelist Frederic Tuten ("Van Gogh's Bad Cafe, "The Green Hour") talks about and signs copies of his new memoir, “My Young Life.” At 5 p.m., Canino’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

