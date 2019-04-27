TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of April 28

Newt Gingrich will sign copies of his new

Newt Gingrich will sign copies of his new novel, "Collusion," at Book Revue in Huntington. Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Newsday Staff
Print

Sunday, April 28
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich talks about and signs copies of his novel, “Collusion,” written with Pete Earley. At 2 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Monday, April 29 
Irwin Winkler, executive producer of “The Wolf of Wall Street” and producer of “Creed,” discusses his autobiography, “A Life in Movies: Stories from 50 Years in Hollywood.” Tickets, $35, include a copy of the book. Q&A and signing to follow. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org

Wednesday, May 1 
Lisa Kohn talks about and signs copies of her memoir, “To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence.” At 7 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org

Thursday, May 2 
Geoff Dyer ("Out of Sheer Rage") talks about his new book, “Broadsword Calling Danny Boy: Watching ‘Where Eagles Dare'” and presents clips from the film “Where Eagles Dare.” Tickets $16. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Friday, May 3 
Susan Meissner talks about and signs copies of her novel “The Last Year of the War.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Ivor Perl, left, Susan Pollack, Frank Bright and 'The Last Survivors' review: Emotional Holocaust doc
Emily Watson stars in HBO's "Chernobyl," which premieres 18 shows to watch in May
Salt, left, who is from Melville, and 'Ladies Night' review: Salt-N-Pepa spice things up
Newsday's guest critic Bonifacio Diaz of Old Westbury Everyone's a Critic: Gay, guest critic talk 'Game of Thrones'
Ken Kercheval, who played perennial punching bag Cliff Recent notable deaths
No decision has been made about Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' cast makes plea for Jussie Smollett