Authors appearing on Long Island, week of April 28
Sunday, April 28
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich talks about and signs copies of his novel, “Collusion,” written with Pete Earley. At 2 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Monday, April 29
Irwin Winkler, executive producer of “The Wolf of Wall Street” and producer of “Creed,” discusses his autobiography, “A Life in Movies: Stories from 50 Years in Hollywood.” Tickets, $35, include a copy of the book. Q&A and signing to follow. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org
Wednesday, May 1
Lisa Kohn talks about and signs copies of her memoir, “To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence.” At 7 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org
Thursday, May 2
Geoff Dyer ("Out of Sheer Rage") talks about his new book, “Broadsword Calling Danny Boy: Watching ‘Where Eagles Dare'” and presents clips from the film “Where Eagles Dare.” Tickets $16. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org
Friday, May 3
Susan Meissner talks about and signs copies of her novel “The Last Year of the War.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Compiled by Nyasia Draper
