Sunday, April 28

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich talks about and signs copies of his novel, “Collusion,” written with Pete Earley. At 2 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Monday, April 29

Irwin Winkler, executive producer of “The Wolf of Wall Street” and producer of “Creed,” discusses his autobiography, “A Life in Movies: Stories from 50 Years in Hollywood.” Tickets, $35, include a copy of the book. Q&A and signing to follow. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org



Wednesday, May 1

Lisa Kohn talks about and signs copies of her memoir, “To the Moon and Back: A Childhood Under the Influence.” At 7 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org



Thursday, May 2

Geoff Dyer ("Out of Sheer Rage") talks about his new book, “Broadsword Calling Danny Boy: Watching ‘Where Eagles Dare'” and presents clips from the film “Where Eagles Dare.” Tickets $16. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org



Friday, May 3

Susan Meissner talks about and signs copies of her novel “The Last Year of the War.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew Books and Wine, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com



Compiled by Nyasia Draper