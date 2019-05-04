TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of May 5

C.M. Kushins of St. James will discuss his

C.M. Kushins of St. James will discuss his biography of Warren Zevon at Book Revue. Photo Credit: Jenine F. Cucchi

By Newsday Staff
Sunday, May 5 
Cedarhurst resident Reha Sokolow talks about and signs copies of “Defying the Tide: An Account of Authentic Compassion During the Holocaust,”  written with Al Sokolow. At 7 p.m., Young Israel of New Hyde Park, 26415 77th Ave., New Hyde Park; 718-343-0496, yinhp.org

Monday, May 6 
Central Islip resident Saul Silas Fathi talks about and signs copies of his autobiography, “Full Circle: Escape from Baghdad and the Return.” At 6:30 p.m., West Babylon Public Library, 211 Rte. 109, West Babylon; 631-669-5445, wbpl.us

Tuesday, May 7 
St. James resident C.M. Kushins discusses and signs copies of “Nothing’s Bad Luck: The Lives of Warren Zevon.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
 

Thursday, May 9 
Bill Cotter talks about and signs copies of “The 1939-1940 New York World’s Fair: The World of Tomorrow.” Registration required. At 7 p.m., Mineola Memorial Library, 195 Marcellus Rd., Mineola; 516-746-8488, mineolalibrary.info

Saturday, May 11
Authors Sandy McIntosh (“Lesser Lights: More Tales from a Hamptons Apprenticeship”) and Mary Mackey (“The Jaguars That Prowl Our Dreams: New and Selected Poems, 1974-2018”) discuss their work and sign books. At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

