Thursday, May 16

Former Mets and Yankees pitcher David Cone and co-author Jack Curry discuss and sign copies of “Full Count: The Education of a Pitcher.” Tickets, $28, include a copy of the book. At 6 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



"General Hospital" actor Sean Kanan and author Jill Liberman of Roslyn discuss and sign copies of their book, “Success Factor X: Inspiration, Wisdom, and Advice From 50 of America’s Best.” At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850, barnesandnoble.com

Friday, May 17

Jill Santopolo (“The Light We Lost”) talks about and signs copies of her books. Registration required. At 6:30 p.m., Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org

Saturday, May 18

Allan Retzsky talks about and signs copies of “Vanished in the Dunes: A Hamptons Mystery.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com



Colin Asher talks about and signs copies of “Never a Lovely So Real: The Life and Work of Nelson Algren.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper