Authors appearing on Long Island, week of May 12

Sean Kanan of "General Hospital" will sign copies

Sean Kanan of "General Hospital" will sign copies of his new book, "Success Factor X," at Barnes & Noble Carle Place.

By Newsday Staff
Thursday, May 16 
Former Mets and Yankees pitcher David Cone and co-author Jack Curry discuss and sign copies of “Full Count: The Education of a Pitcher.” Tickets, $28, include a copy of the book. At 6 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com


"General Hospital" actor Sean Kanan and author Jill Liberman of Roslyn discuss and sign copies of their book, “Success Factor X: Inspiration, Wisdom, and Advice From 50 of America’s Best.” At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 516-741-9850, barnesandnoble.com

Friday, May 17 
Jill Santopolo (“The Light We Lost”) talks about and signs copies of her books. Registration required. At 6:30 p.m., Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org

Saturday, May 18 
Allan Retzsky talks about and signs copies of “Vanished in the Dunes: A Hamptons Mystery.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com


Colin Asher talks about and signs copies of “Never a Lovely So Real: The Life and Work of Nelson Algren.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

