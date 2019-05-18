Sunday, May 19

Joan Kaufman talks about and signs copies of her children's book, “Wrong Way Reis.” Craft activities to follow. At 11:30 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com



Rev. Donald Guglielmi talks about and signs copies of “Staritsa: The Spiritual Motherhood of Catherine Doherty.” Refreshments will be served. At 2 p.m., Seminary of the Immaculate Conception, 440 West Neck Rd., Huntington; 631-423-0483, icseminary.edu

Holocaust survivor Ruth Minsky Sender (“The Cage”) reads her poem, “While There’s Life …” Suggested donation $10. At 3 p.m., Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County, 100 Crescent Beach Rd., Glen Cove; 516-571-8040, hmtcli.org

Jason Allen talks about and signs copies of his novel, “The East End.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Wednesday, May 22

Eileen M. Duffy, writer and editor for Edible East End magazine, discusses her book “Behind the Bottle: The Rise of Wine on Long Island.” At 12 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Sunday, May 26

Architecture critic Paul Goldberger talks about and signs copies of “Ballpark: Baseball in the American City.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-4939 bookhampton.com,



