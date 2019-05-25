Sunday, May 26

Fox News host Mark R. Levin talks about and signs copies of “Unfreedom of the Press.” At 1 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, May 29

Robert Kolker talks about and signs copies of “Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery,” his book about the Gilgo Beach murders. Registration required. At 7 p.m., Huntington Public Library, 338 Main St., Huntington; 631-427-5165, thehuntingtonlibrary.org

Friday, May 31

Authors Susan Verde (“I Am Human: A Book of Empathy”), Emma Walton Hamilton (“The Very Fairy Princess”) and Chris Babu (“The Expedition”) talk about and sign copies of their books. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Saturday, June 1

Baldwin author Renee Daniel Flagler (“Society Wives”) talks about and signs copies of her work. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are free but required. At 11 a.m., Baldwin Public Library, 2385 Grand Ave., Baldwin; 516-223-6228, baldwinpl.org

Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins talks about and signs copies of his collection “The Rain in Portugal.” Tickets start at $38, includes book signing. At 8 p.m., Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Suite 1, Port Washington; 516-767-1384, landmarkonmainstreet.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper