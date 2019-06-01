Monday, June 3

Northport author Paullina Simons talks about and signs copies of her new novel, “The Tiger Catcher: The End of Forever Saga.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Tuesday, June 4

Carle Place author Jen Calonita talks about her new YA novel, “Mirror, Mirror: A Twisted Tale.” Writing workshop to follow. At 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com



Wednesday, June 5

Newsday reporter Anthony DeStefano talks about and signs copies of “Top Hoodlum: Frank Costello, Prime Minister of The Mafia.” At 7 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.com



Friday, June 7

Canio's Books celebrates the bicentennial of Herman Melville with a weekend-long 'Moby-Dick' Marathon featuring actors Alec Baldwin and Harris Yulin, plus other readers. Check website for the full schedule and event locations. Starts at 12:30 p.m., Canio's Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com





Former poet laureate of Suffolk County Pramila Venkateswaran talks about and signs copies of “The Singer of Alleppey.” Light refreshments will be served. At 6 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org



