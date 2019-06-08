TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of June 9

Bridgett M. Davis discusses her memoir, "The World According to Fannie Davis: My Mother's Life in the Detroit Numbers," in Hewlett Harbor. Photo Credit: Nina Subin

By Newsday Staff
Sunday, June 9 
Sybille Van Kempen, owner of Loaves and Fishes, discusses her book, “The Bridgehampton Inn Look + Cook Book.” At 3 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Tuesday, June 11 
Bridgett M. Davis (“The World According to Fannie Davis: My Mother’s Life in the Detroit Numbers) and Ron Fassler (Up in the Cheap Seats: A Historical Memoir of Broadway”) talk about and sign copies of their books. Part of the Annual Friends of the Library Author Luncheon. Tickets are $65, including book signing and luncheon. At 11:30 a.m., The Seawane Club, 1300 Club Dr., Hewlett Harbor; 516-637-5561, hwpl.org

Wednesday, June 12 
Former Newsday writer Bill Bleyer talks about and signs copies of “Long Island and the Sea: A Maritime History.” Registration suggested. At 7 p.m., Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn; 631-757-4200, harborfieldslibrary.org

 Thursday, June 13 
Jennifer Weiner talks about her new novel, “Mrs. Everything,” with author Susan Isaacs (“Compromising Positions”), and signs copies of her book. Tickets for this Long Island Litfest event are $40 and include a copy of the book; registration required. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Saturday, June 15 
Great Neck author Alan Walowitz talks about and signs copies of “The Story of the Milkman and Other Poems.” Registration suggested. At 3 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Saturday, June 15 
Poets Maria Terrone (“At Home in the New World”) and Marisa Frasca (“Wild Fennel: Poems and Other Stories”) read their work. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

