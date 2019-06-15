Tuesday, June 18

Nicola Harrison talks about and signs copies of her novel “Montauk.” At 2 p.m., Syosset Public Library, 225 South Oyster Bay Rd., Syosset; 516-921-7161, syossetlibrary.org

Wednesday, June 19

Holly Peterson talks about and signs copies of her novel “It’s Hot in the Hamptons.” At 4 p.m., Locust Valley Bookstore, 8 Birch Hill Rd., Locust Valley; 516-676-1313, locustvalleybookstore.com

Wednesday, June 19

Ruth K. Westheimer talks about and signs copies of “The Doctor Is In: Dr. Ruth on Love, Life, and Joie de Vivre.” Tickets, $70, include a copy of the book, a screening of the documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth” and a gala reception with a live music by Klezmer Duo from Metropolitan Klezmer. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Friday, June 21

Former New York Mets star Keith Hernandez signs copies of his memoir, “I’m Keith Hernandez.” At 4 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, June 22

Mary Norris talks about and signs copies of “Greek to Me: Adventures of the Comma Queen.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

