Authors appearing on Long Island, week of June 16

Holly Peterson, author of

Holly Peterson, author of  "It's Hot in the Hamptons," comes to Locust Valley Bookstore. Photo Credit: Eric Striffler

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, June 18 
Nicola Harrison talks about and signs copies of her novel “Montauk.” At 2 p.m., Syosset Public Library, 225 South Oyster Bay Rd., Syosset; 516-921-7161, syossetlibrary.org

Wednesday, June 19 
Holly Peterson talks about and signs copies of her novel “It’s Hot in the Hamptons.” At 4 p.m., Locust Valley Bookstore, 8 Birch Hill Rd., Locust Valley; 516-676-1313, locustvalleybookstore.com

 

Wednesday, June 19 
Ruth K. Westheimer talks about and signs copies of “The Doctor Is In: Dr. Ruth on Love, Life, and Joie de Vivre.” Tickets, $70, include a copy of the book, a screening of the documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth” and a gala reception with a live music by Klezmer Duo from Metropolitan Klezmer. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

 

Friday, June 21 
Former New York Mets star Keith Hernandez signs copies of his memoir, “I’m Keith Hernandez.” At 4 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, June 22 
Mary Norris talks about and signs copies of “Greek to Me: Adventures of the Comma Queen.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

