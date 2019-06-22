Authors appearing on LI, week of June 23

Tuesday, June 25

Author, playwright and actress Georgia Clark talks about and signs copies of her book, “The Bucket List: A Novel.” Registration suggested. At 6 p.m., Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300; goldcoastlibrary.org

Wednesday, June 26

Ron Swoboda, a former rightfielder for the New York Mets, talks about and signs copies of his book, “Here’s The Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Thursday, June 27

Boxer Chris Algieri of Huntington talks about and signs copies of his new book, “The Fighter’s Kitchen: 100 Muscle-Building, Fat Burning Recipes, with Meal Plans to Sculpt Your Warrior.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Friday, June 28

Smithtown native Ian Reifowitz talks about and signs copies of his book, “The Tribalization of Politics: How Rush Limbaugh’s Race-Baiting Rhetoric on the Obama Presidency Paved the Way for Trump.” At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday, June 30

Children’s author and illustrator Nina Ross talks about and signs copies of her book, “Montauk Has A Very Hungry Shark.” At 3 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper