Authors appearing on LI, week of June 23
Tuesday, June 25
Author, playwright and actress Georgia Clark talks about and signs copies of her book, “The Bucket List: A Novel.” Registration suggested. At 6 p.m., Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300; goldcoastlibrary.org
Wednesday, June 26
Ron Swoboda, a former rightfielder for the New York Mets, talks about and signs copies of his book, “Here’s The Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Thursday, June 27
Boxer Chris Algieri of Huntington talks about and signs copies of his new book, “The Fighter’s Kitchen: 100 Muscle-Building, Fat Burning Recipes, with Meal Plans to Sculpt Your Warrior.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Friday, June 28
Smithtown native Ian Reifowitz talks about and signs copies of his book, “The Tribalization of Politics: How Rush Limbaugh’s Race-Baiting Rhetoric on the Obama Presidency Paved the Way for Trump.” At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com
Sunday, June 30
Children’s author and illustrator Nina Ross talks about and signs copies of her book, “Montauk Has A Very Hungry Shark.” At 3 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Compiled by Nyasia Draper
