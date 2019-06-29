TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on LI, week of June 30

Margot Shaw, editor of Flower magazine, will speak

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday, July 2
Margot Shaw, editor of Flower magazine, talks about and signs copies of her book, “Living Floral: Entertaining and Decorating With Flowers.” Co-hosted by The Bridgehampton Florist’s Michael Grim. At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Friday, July 5
Architectural critic Paul Goldberger talks about and signs copies of his new book, “Ballpark: Baseball in the American City.” In conversation with The New Yorker’s Ken Auletta. Tickets are $12, includes access to exhibits. At 6 p.m., Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Saturday, July 6
Singer Rosanne Cash talks about and signs copies of her book, “Bird on a Blade.” In conversation with CBS News’ Rita Braver. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Sunday, July 7
Author Cristina Alger of Quogue talks about and signs copies of her book, “Girls Like Us.” Part of the Author Series. At 5 p.m., Quogue Library, 4 Midland St., Quogue; 631-653-4224 ext. 101, quoguelibrary.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

