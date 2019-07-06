TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of July 7

Susan Van Scoy of Kings Park is the author of "The Big Duck and Long Island's Duck Farming Industry."  Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Sunday, July 7

Author Susan Van Scoy of Kings Park talks about and signs copies of her book “The Big Duck and Long Island’s Duck Farming Industry.” At 1 p.m., Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Jamesport; 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

Wednesday, July 10

Author Madeleine Henry talks about and signs copies of her book “Breathe In, Cash Out: A Novel.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Wednesday, July 10

Author Maria Schulz demonstrates recipes from her book “Tales From a Hungry Life: A Memoir With Recipes.” Book signing to follow. At 7 p.m., Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, 999 Old Country Rd., Plainview; 516-938-0077, poblib.org

Friday, July 12

Author John Glynn talks about and signs copies of his book “Out East: Memoir of a Montauk Summer.” At 6 p.m., Sag Harbor Books, 7 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-8425, southamptonsagharborbooks.com

Saturday, July 13

Author Steven G. Taibbi talks about and signs copies of his book “Grateful Guilt: Living in the Shadow of My Heart.” At 3 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Cafe, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

East End resident Sande Boritz Berger reads from and signs copies of her novel “Split-Level.” At 4 p.m., Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Ave., Westhampton Beach; 631-725-8425, westhampton library.net

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

