Sunday, July 14

Author Peter J. Solomon talks about and signs copies of his book “Wasting Time Constructively: A Guide to a Balanced Life.” At 3 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Tuesday, July 16

Author Cherise Wolas talks about and signs copies of her book “The Family Tabor: A Novel.” Q&A and refreshments to follow. Registration required. At 2 p.m., Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org

Wednesday, July 17

Half Hollow Hills H.S teacher, coach, and author Billy Mitaritonna talks about and signs copies of his book “Last of the Redmen: Memoir of a St. John’s Basketball Walk-On.” At 7 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Library, 510 Sweet Hollow Rd., Melville; 631-421-4535, hhhlibrary.org

Thursday, July 18

Children’s author Jeanine O’Grady of Bayport talks about and reads from her book “The Great South Bay: A Picture Book.” Craft to follow. Registration required. At 11 a.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 South Country Rd., Brightwaters; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org



Friday, July 19

Michael Shnayerson, an editor for Vanity Fair, talks about and signs copies of his book “Boom: Mad Money, Mega Dealers, and the Rise of Contemporary Art.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, East Hampton, 41 Main St.; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper