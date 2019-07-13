TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of July 14

Meet Peter J. Solomon, author of

Meet Peter J. Solomon, author of "Wasting Time Constructively: A Guide to a Balanced Life," Sunday at BookHampton in East Hampton. Photo Credit: PJ Solomon Co./Wendy Barrows

By Newsday Staff
Sunday, July 14
Author Peter J. Solomon talks about and signs copies of his book “Wasting Time Constructively: A Guide to a Balanced Life.” At 3 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Tuesday, July 16 
Author Cherise Wolas talks about and signs copies of her book “The Family Tabor: A Novel.” Q&A and refreshments to follow. Registration required. At 2 p.m., Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org

Wednesday, July 17 
Half Hollow Hills H.S teacher, coach, and author Billy Mitaritonna talks about and signs copies of his book “Last of the Redmen: Memoir of a St. John’s Basketball Walk-On.” At 7 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Library, 510 Sweet Hollow Rd., Melville; 631-421-4535, hhhlibrary.org

Thursday, July 18 
Children’s author Jeanine O’Grady of Bayport talks about and reads from her book “The Great South Bay: A Picture Book.” Craft to follow. Registration required. At 11 a.m., Bay Shore-Brightwaters Public Library, 1 South Country Rd., Brightwaters; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org
 

Friday, July 19 
Michael Shnayerson, an editor for Vanity Fair, talks about and signs copies of his book “Boom: Mad Money, Mega Dealers, and the Rise of Contemporary Art.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, East Hampton, 41 Main St.; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

