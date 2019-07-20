Sunday, July 21

Author Jeff Gordinier talks about and signs copies of “Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking It All with the Greatest Chef in the World.” At 3 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Author Heath Hardage Lee talks about “The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home.” Tickets are $20 and include reception, tapas and book signing. At 5 p.m., Quogue Village Firehouse, 117 Jessup Ave.; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Author Christopher Verga talks about and signs copies of “Saving Fire Island From Robert Moses: The Fight for a National Seashore.“ Tickets are $5, includes wine and cheese. Reservation required. At 6 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Author Deborah Burns talks about and signs copies of “Saturday’s Child: A Daughter’s Memoir.” Registration required, Q&A follows. At 7 p.m., Deer Park Library, 44 Lake Ave.; 631-586-3000, deerparklibrary.org

Author David Wallace-Wells talks about “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming”; books available for purchase and signing, 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper