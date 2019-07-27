TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of July 28

James Daniels of East Moriches wrote "The Must-See Hiking Destinations on Long Island." Photo Credit: James Daniels

By Newsday Staff
Sunday, July 28
Local student James Daniels of East Moriches talks about his book, “The Must-See Hiking Destinations on Long Island.” At 12 p.m., Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Jamesport; 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov
 

Sunday, July 28 
Erik Tarloff discusses and signs copies of his book, “The Woman in Black.” At 3 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Thursday, Aug. 1 
Wendy Moonan of Sag Harbor talks about and signs copies of her book, “New York Splendor: The City’s Most Memorable Rooms.” At 5:30 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Saturday, Aug. 3 
Meet Beth Fiteni when she speaks and signs copies of her book, “The Green Wardrobe Guide: Finding Eco-Chic Fashions That Look Great and Help Save the Planet.” At 2:30 p.m., Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Ave.; 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Saturday, Aug. 3 
Join Alafair Burke (“The Better Sister”), Laura Lippman (“Lady in the Lake”), Alison Gaylin (“Never Look Back”) and Cristina Alger (“Girls Like Us”) for a discussion and book signing. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

