Monday, Aug. 5

Alyson Richman of Huntington Bay talks about and signs copies of her novel “The Secret of Clouds.” At 7 p.m., Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library, 999 Old Country Rd., Plainview; 516-938-0077, poblib.org

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Randy Gordon, host of Sirius XM's "At the Fight," will be signing copies of his book “Glove Affair: My Lifelong Journey in the World of Professional Boxing.” Registration required. At 7 p.m., Lynbrook Public Library, 56 Eldert St., Lynbrook; 516-599-8630, lynbrooklibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Meet Todd Strasser, who'll be on hand to sign copies of “Summer of ‘69.” Tickets are $10, light refreshments served. At 7 p.m., The North Shore Historical Museum, 140 Glen St., Glen Cove; 516-801-1191, nshmgc.org

Friday, Aug. 9

Dani Shapiro will sign copies of “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love” following her conversation with “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read” host Zibby Owens. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Saturday, Aug. 10

Dava Sobel talks about and signs copies of “Galileo’s Daughter: A Historical Memoir of Science, Faith, and Love.” At 3 p.m., Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Rd., Cutchogue; 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper