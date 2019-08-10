TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Aug. 4

Join author Lynda Cohen Loigman at the Annual

Join author Lynda Cohen Loigman at the Annual Summer Soiree event in Rockville Centre Tuesday. Photo Credit: Randi Matusow

By Newsday Staff
Print

Sunday, Aug.11 
Meet Dr. Matt McCarthy, who'll discuss his book “Superbugs: The Race to Stop an Epidemic.” Part of the "Conversations with the Author" series. Tickets are $20 and include Q&A, tapas sponsored by Hampton Farms and book signing. At 5 p.m., Quogue Village Firehouse, 117 Jessup Ave., Quogue; 631-653-4224, ext. x101, quoguelibrary.org

Tuesday, Aug. 13

David Berson, author of “Celestial Navigation: A Practical Guide to Knowing Where You Are,” will answer questions and do a book signing. At 6 p.m., Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Rd., Cutchogue; 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Tuesday, Aug. 13 
Lynda Cohen Loigman (“The Wartime Sisters," “The Two-Family House”) talks about and signs copies of her work. Part of the Annual Summer Soiree. At 7 p.m., Rockville Centre Public Library, 221 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-766-6257, rvclibrary.org

Wednesday, Aug. 14 
Author Alan Paul and guitarist Andy Aledort  of Sea Cliff share stories about their book “Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan.” Followed by a performance of Vaughan covers and a book signing. At 7 p.m., 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Aug. 17 
Join fashion editor William Norwich for a conversation with illustrator Grace Coddington about her book “Marc Jacobs Illustrated.” A book signing follows. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Derek Mio plays Chester Nakayama in AMC's "The 'The Terror: Infamy': The horror of internment
Constance Wu attends the "Fresh Off the Boat" Wu named North Fork TV Festival's arts ambassador
Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, left, in New Fox News' Kilmeade hosts video tour of ex-CIA chief's LI home
The Shinnecock Indian Nation has begun operating one ‘Daily Show’ to discuss Shinnecock billboards
"CBS Evening News" anchor Walter Cronkite reporting Cronkite, other anchors weren't thrilled by Woodstock
The main stage of the 68th Primetime Emmy Emmy Awards won't have a host this year
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search