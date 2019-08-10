Sunday, Aug.11

Meet Dr. Matt McCarthy, who'll discuss his book “Superbugs: The Race to Stop an Epidemic.” Part of the "Conversations with the Author" series. Tickets are $20 and include Q&A, tapas sponsored by Hampton Farms and book signing. At 5 p.m., Quogue Village Firehouse, 117 Jessup Ave., Quogue; 631-653-4224, ext. x101, quoguelibrary.org



Tuesday, Aug. 13

David Berson, author of “Celestial Navigation: A Practical Guide to Knowing Where You Are,” will answer questions and do a book signing. At 6 p.m., Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Rd., Cutchogue; 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Lynda Cohen Loigman (“The Wartime Sisters," “The Two-Family House”) talks about and signs copies of her work. Part of the Annual Summer Soiree. At 7 p.m., Rockville Centre Public Library, 221 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-766-6257, rvclibrary.org



Wednesday, Aug. 14

Author Alan Paul and guitarist Andy Aledort of Sea Cliff share stories about their book “Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan.” Followed by a performance of Vaughan covers and a book signing. At 7 p.m., 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Saturday, Aug. 17

Join fashion editor William Norwich for a conversation with illustrator Grace Coddington about her book “Marc Jacobs Illustrated.” A book signing follows. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com



Compiled by Nyasia Draper