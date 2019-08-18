Sunday, Aug.18

Joanne Ramos talks about her novel “The Farm” as part of the Quogue Library's "Conversations With the Author" series. Tickets are $20 and include Q&A, tapas sponsored by Hampton Farms and book signing. At 5 p.m., Quogue Village Firehouse, 117 Jessup Ave.; 631-653-4224 ext. 101, quoguelibrary.org

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Mary Calvi, host of WCBS/2's "This Morning," will discuss and sign copies of “Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love.” The event, part of the Reading Club Party, is at 7 p.m., Long Beach Public Library, 111 West Park Ave.; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Former Great Neck resident Carol Goodman talks about her novel “The Night Visitors” followed by a book signing. Registration suggested. At 7:30 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave.; 516-466-8055 ext. 219, greatnecklibrary.org

Friday, Aug. 23

Southampton author Elyssa Friedland will talk about and sign copies of “The Floating Feldmans.” At 6 p.m., Southampton Books, 16 Hampton Rd.; 631-283-0270, southampton-books.com

Saturday, Aug. 24

Join East Hampton Star columnist Laura Donnelly for a conversation with Hilary Knight, illustrator of “The 365 Days of Eloise: My Book of Holidays," a celebration of Kay Thompson's classic character. Knight will sign copies afterward. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper