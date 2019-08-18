Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Aug. 18
Sunday, Aug.18
Joanne Ramos talks about her novel “The Farm” as part of the Quogue Library's "Conversations With the Author" series. Tickets are $20 and include Q&A, tapas sponsored by Hampton Farms and book signing. At 5 p.m., Quogue Village Firehouse, 117 Jessup Ave.; 631-653-4224 ext. 101, quoguelibrary.org
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Mary Calvi, host of WCBS/2's "This Morning," will discuss and sign copies of “Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love.” The event, part of the Reading Club Party, is at 7 p.m., Long Beach Public Library, 111 West Park Ave.; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Former Great Neck resident Carol Goodman talks about her novel “The Night Visitors” followed by a book signing. Registration suggested. At 7:30 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave.; 516-466-8055 ext. 219, greatnecklibrary.org
Friday, Aug. 23
Southampton author Elyssa Friedland will talk about and sign copies of “The Floating Feldmans.” At 6 p.m., Southampton Books, 16 Hampton Rd.; 631-283-0270, southampton-books.com
Saturday, Aug. 24
Join East Hampton Star columnist Laura Donnelly for a conversation with Hilary Knight, illustrator of “The 365 Days of Eloise: My Book of Holidays," a celebration of Kay Thompson's classic character. Knight will sign copies afterward. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Compiled by Nyasia Draper
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.