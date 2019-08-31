Tuesday

Former boxer Gerry Cooney talks about and sign copies of his memoir “Gentleman Gerry.“ Also appearing for his book "Glove Affair" will be Randy Gordon, co-host of Sirius XM's "Friday Night at the Fights." At 7 p.m. Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Thursday

Spiritual healer and teacher Pat Longo will discusses and sign her book “The Gifts Beneath Your Anxiety." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com. Also 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Bookhampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324 4939, bookhampton.com.

Friday

NPR journalist David Bouchier reads from “Not Quite a Stranger: Essays on Life in France." At 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library, 34 North Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Conversation with artist Strong-Cuevas, facilitated by Christina Mossaides Strassfield, museum director and chief curator of Guild Hall Museum. The artust will sign copies of her book “Strong-Cuevas Drawings: Ideas on Paper." At 3 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St.; 631-324-0222, ext. 3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Compiled by Dorothy Levin