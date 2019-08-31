TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Sept. 1

Gerry Cooney's new book about his life and boxing career is called "Gentleman Gerry." Photo Credit: Randy Gordon

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday

Former boxer Gerry Cooney talks about and sign copies of his memoir “Gentleman Gerry.“ Also appearing for his book "Glove Affair" will be Randy Gordon, co-host of Sirius XM's "Friday Night at the Fights." At 7 p.m. Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com.

Thursday

Spiritual healer and teacher Pat Longo will discusses and sign her book “The Gifts Beneath Your Anxiety." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com. Also 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Bookhampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324 4939, bookhampton.com.

 

Friday

NPR journalist David Bouchier reads from “Not Quite a Stranger: Essays on Life in France." At 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library, 34 North Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

Saturday, Sept. 7         

Conversation with artist Strong-Cuevas, facilitated by Christina Mossaides Strassfield, museum director and chief curator of Guild Hall Museum. The artust will sign copies of her book “Strong-Cuevas Drawings: Ideas on Paper." At 3 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St.; 631-324-0222, ext. 3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Compiled by Dorothy Levin

