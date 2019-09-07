Wednesday

Talia Carner talks about and signs copies of “The Third Daughter," part of the National Council of Jewish Women Book and Author Luncheon. Tickets are $35, includes lunch and book signing. At 11:30 a.m., Nassau County Bar Association, 15 West St., Mineola; 516-487-1199, ncjw.org

Thursday

Carmine Vittoria discusses his book, “Bitter Chicory to Sweet Espresso,” about life in Naples, Italy from 1940 to 1949. He'll also sign copies. At 4 p.m., Stony Brook University, Frank Melville Jr. Memorial Library, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook; 631-632-6000, stonybook.edu

Meet North Bellmore author Barbara Lynn Greif, who'll discuss and signs copies of her children's book “Gianna’s Magical Bows.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday

Erika Swyler talks about and signs copies of her book “Light From Other Stars.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Saturday, Sept. 14

Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant’s chef George Giannaris host a cooking demonstration and signs copies of his book “Ferry Tales 2: When Hellenic Freezes Over.” Registration suggested. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper