EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Sept. 8

Children's book author Barbara Lynn Greif comes to

Children's book author Barbara Lynn Greif comes to Book Revue in Huntington on Sept. 12. Photo Credit: Sherwood Photographers

By Newsday Staff
Wednesday
Talia Carner talks about and signs copies of “The Third Daughter," part of the National Council of Jewish Women Book and Author Luncheon. Tickets are $35, includes lunch and book signing. At 11:30 a.m., Nassau County Bar Association, 15 West St., Mineola; 516-487-1199, ncjw.org

Thursday 
Carmine Vittoria discusses his book, “Bitter Chicory to Sweet Espresso,” about life in Naples, Italy from 1940 to 1949. He'll also sign copies. At 4 p.m., Stony Brook University, Frank Melville Jr. Memorial Library, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook; 631-632-6000, stonybook.edu

Thursday 
Meet North Bellmore author Barbara Lynn Greif, who'll discuss and signs copies of her children's book “Gianna’s Magical Bows.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday 
Erika Swyler talks about and signs copies of her book “Light From Other Stars.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com  

Saturday, Sept. 14 
Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant’s chef George Giannaris host a cooking demonstration and signs copies of his book “Ferry Tales 2: When Hellenic Freezes Over.” Registration suggested. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

