Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Sept. 15

M.J. Rose is the author of

M.J. Rose is the author of "Tiffany Blues." Photo Credit: Doug Scofield

By Newsday Staff
Sunday 
Alan Schnurman of Bridgehampton and Eric Feil of Stony Brook will discuss “I Can, I Will, I Must: Buying the Hamptons, Building a Successful Future, Becoming the Best You Can Be.” A book signing follows. Registration suggested. At 2 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St.; 631-324-0222, ext. 3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Tuesday 
Join M.J. Rose for a Q&A about her novel “Tiffany Blues.” A book signing and refreshments follow. At 2 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org

Thursday 
Meet Jennifer Cody Epstein for a discussion of “Wunderland," part of the Author Breakfast and Book Signing series. Tickets are $60 and also include continental breakfast, and valet parking. At 10:30 a.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org

Thursday
Debby Kruszewski talks about and signs copies of “Precious and Fragile Things,” a Fall Reading Party event. Baked goods will be available. At 7 p.m. Hillside Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park; 516-355-7850, hillsidelibrary.info

Saturday 
J. Hoberman signs copies of “Make My Day: Movie Culture in the Age of Reagan.” At 4 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

