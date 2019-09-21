TODAY'S PAPER
Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Sept. 22

James D. Zirin discusses his book "Plaintiff in

James D. Zirin discusses his book "Plaintiff in Chief" at BookHampton in East Hampton on Sept. 28. Photo Credit: Julie Skarratt

By Newsday Staff
Monday, Sept. 23 
Newsday reporter Thomas Maier talks about his book “Mafia Spies: The Inside Story of the CIA, Gangsters, JFK, and Castro" with Larry Davidson. Maier will also be signing copies. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Wednesday, Sept. 25 
Jeffrey Sussman discusses “Boxing and the Mob," and then will be on hand to sign his book. At 1 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Wednesday, Sept. 25 
Long Island LitFest hosts an event featuring humorist Dave Barry and Adam Mansbach, authors “A Field to the Jewish People,” co-written with Long Islander Alan Zweibel. Tickets ($60), includes a copy of the book, Q&A and book signing. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Thursday, Sept. 26 
Clay Risen, an editor at The New York Times, talks about his book “The Crowded Hour: Theodore Roosevelt, The Rough Riders, and the Dawn of the American Century” with former U.S Representative Steve Israel. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Sept. 28 
Meet James D. Zirin, author of “Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

