Monday, Sept. 23

Newsday reporter Thomas Maier talks about his book “Mafia Spies: The Inside Story of the CIA, Gangsters, JFK, and Castro" with Larry Davidson. Maier will also be signing copies. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org



Wednesday, Sept. 25

Jeffrey Sussman discusses “Boxing and the Mob," and then will be on hand to sign his book. At 1 p.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org



Wednesday, Sept. 25

Long Island LitFest hosts an event featuring humorist Dave Barry and Adam Mansbach, authors “A Field to the Jewish People,” co-written with Long Islander Alan Zweibel. Tickets ($60), includes a copy of the book, Q&A and book signing. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org



Thursday, Sept. 26

Clay Risen, an editor at The New York Times, talks about his book “The Crowded Hour: Theodore Roosevelt, The Rough Riders, and the Dawn of the American Century” with former U.S Representative Steve Israel. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Saturday, Sept. 28

Meet James D. Zirin, author of “Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com



Compiled by Nyasia Draper