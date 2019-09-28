Sunday

The Story Time & Craft series welcomes children’s illustrator Alejandro Echaves, who'll also sign copies of his work. Craft to follow. At 11:30 a.m., The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Wednesday

Long Island LitFest presents an interview and book signing with Augusten Burroughs, author of the memoir “Toil & Trouble.” Tickets are $44, $22 for students and include a copy of the book. At 7:30 p.m., Tilles Center, Krasnoff Theater, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

Thursday

Julie Satow will discuss her book “The Plaza: The Secret Life of America’s Most Famous Hotel.” She'll also sign copies. Tickets ($30) include light refreshments. At 10:30 a.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org

Thursday

Helen Ellis will talk about and signs copies of “Southern Lady Code: Essays” at the Friends of the Gold Coast Library's Fourth Annual Book and Author Luncheon. Tickets are $50. At 11:30 a.m., Sea Cliff Manor, 395 Prospect Ave., Sea Cliff; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org

Friday

Three Girls From Queens Talk Crime features authors Megan Abbott (“You Will Know Me: A Novel”), Judy Blundell (“The High Season”) and Maureen Corrigan (“So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures”). Tickets ($30) include refreshments. At 5:30 p.m., The Long Island Museum, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook; 631-751-0066 ext. 212, longislandmuseum.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper