Sunday

Children’s author Alicia Arso-DiStefano talks about her book, “Tyler & Lucy Are the Best of Friends.” Craft to follow. At 11:30 a.m., The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com



Thursday

Meet Ambassador Charles A. Gargano, a republican fundraiser and strategist, as he discusses and signs copies of “From the Ground Up: Rebuilding Ground Zero to Re-engineering America.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Learn the proper way to retire from certified financial planner Larry Heller, author of “Retire Right.” Registration required. At 7 p.m., Elwood Library, 1929 Jericho Tpke., East Northport; 631-499-3722, elwoodlibrary.org



Friday

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg has always been entertaining. Now find out about how she entertains at home in her book "The Unqualified Hostess." At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Oct. 12

Smithtown children’s author Lysa Mullady reads from “Bye Bye Pesky Fly” and “Three Little Birds,” then signs copies of her books. At 11 a.m., Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Rd., Smithtown; 631-360-2480, smithlib.org



