TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Oct. 14

Stony Brook author Michael Mihaley comes to Lake

Stony Brook author Michael Mihaley comes to Lake Grove Oct. 20. Photo Credit: Jacqueline Mihaley Photography

By Newsday Staff
Print

Monday
Newsday's Erica Marcus interviews Rachael Ray in this Long Island LitFest event. Afterward, Ray will sign copies of her book “Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life.” Tickets are $40. At 7:30 p.m., Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

Tuesday5
"Today Show" co-anchor Hoda Kotb reads from her inspiring book of quotes "I Really Needed This Today” and signs copies. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Thursday, Oct. 17
Sande Boritz Berger talks about and signs copies of her 1970s-set novel “Split-Level.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Thursday, Oct. 17 
Meet Catherine Chung, author of “The Tenth Muse," a novel about a female mathematician, at this talk and book signing. Registration required. At 7 p.m., Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org

Sunday, Oct. 20
Young adult author Michael Mihaley of Stony Brook talks about and signs copies of “The Underdog Parade.” At 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Carol Silva received an honorary Doctor of Humane News 12's Carol Silva says she has stage 4 cancer
Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Long-time anchor Shepard Smith leaving Fox News
Howard and Beth Stern attend the North Shore Stern proposes (again), this time on live TV
Rachael Ray attends the 23rd Annual ACE Rachael Ray was obsessed by which kids TV host?
Long Island's Lauren Rao will appear on  LI girl, 6, appears on ABC's 'Kids Say the Darndest Things'
Tim, played by Paul Valentino, in a scene Young LI producers talk short film 'Fragile White Boy'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search