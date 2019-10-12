Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Oct. 14
Monday
Newsday's Erica Marcus interviews Rachael Ray in this Long Island LitFest event. Afterward, Ray will sign copies of her book “Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life.” Tickets are $40. At 7:30 p.m., Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org
Tuesday5
"Today Show" co-anchor Hoda Kotb reads from her inspiring book of quotes "I Really Needed This Today” and signs copies. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Thursday, Oct. 17
Sande Boritz Berger talks about and signs copies of her 1970s-set novel “Split-Level.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Meet Catherine Chung, author of “The Tenth Muse," a novel about a female mathematician, at this talk and book signing. Registration required. At 7 p.m., Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org
Sunday, Oct. 20
Young adult author Michael Mihaley of Stony Brook talks about and signs copies of “The Underdog Parade.” At 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com
Compiled by Nyasia Draper
