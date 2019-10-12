Monday

Newsday's Erica Marcus interviews Rachael Ray in this Long Island LitFest event. Afterward, Ray will sign copies of her book “Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life.” Tickets are $40. At 7:30 p.m., Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

Tuesday5

"Today Show" co-anchor Hoda Kotb reads from her inspiring book of quotes "I Really Needed This Today” and signs copies. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Thursday, Oct. 17

Sande Boritz Berger talks about and signs copies of her 1970s-set novel “Split-Level.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Thursday, Oct. 17

Meet Catherine Chung, author of “The Tenth Muse," a novel about a female mathematician, at this talk and book signing. Registration required. At 7 p.m., Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head; 516-759-8300, goldcoastlibrary.org

Sunday, Oct. 20

Young adult author Michael Mihaley of Stony Brook talks about and signs copies of “The Underdog Parade.” At 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper