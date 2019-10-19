Tuesday, Oct. 22

Former Newsday writer Bill Bleyer talks about and signs copies of “Long Island Naval History in Wartime.” Presented by Half Hollow Hills Community Library. At 3:30 p.m., Chestnut Hill School, 600 South Service Rd., Dix Hills; 631-421-4530, hhhlibrary.org



Meet former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich when he signs copies of his new book “Trump vs China: America’s Greatest Challenge.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Wednesday, Oct. 23

You know the voice, now meet the man when radio personality Elvis Duran talks with News 12 reporter Elisa DiStefano about his new memoir “Where Do I Begin?" At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Join Jennifer Acker, author of “The Limits of the World,” when she'd interviewed by novelist Susan Scarf Merrell (“Shirley”). Reception at 6:30 p.m., interview at 7 p.m., Stony Brook Southampton, Chancellors Hall, 239 Montauk Hwy.; 631-632-5287, stonybrook.edu



Friday, Oct. 25

David Ruggerio discusses and signs copies of “A Wistful Tale of God, Men and Monsters.” At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0983, barnesandnoble.com



Compiled by Nyasia Draper