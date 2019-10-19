Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Oct. 21
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Former Newsday writer Bill Bleyer talks about and signs copies of “Long Island Naval History in Wartime.” Presented by Half Hollow Hills Community Library. At 3:30 p.m., Chestnut Hill School, 600 South Service Rd., Dix Hills; 631-421-4530, hhhlibrary.org
Meet former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich when he signs copies of his new book “Trump vs China: America’s Greatest Challenge.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Wednesday, Oct. 23
You know the voice, now meet the man when radio personality Elvis Duran talks with News 12 reporter Elisa DiStefano about his new memoir “Where Do I Begin?" At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Join Jennifer Acker, author of “The Limits of the World,” when she'd interviewed by novelist Susan Scarf Merrell (“Shirley”). Reception at 6:30 p.m., interview at 7 p.m., Stony Brook Southampton, Chancellors Hall, 239 Montauk Hwy.; 631-632-5287, stonybrook.edu
Friday, Oct. 25
David Ruggerio discusses and signs copies of “A Wistful Tale of God, Men and Monsters.” At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0983, barnesandnoble.com
Compiled by Nyasia Draper
