Monday

Woodbury's Karyn Schoenbart presents business tips from her book “Mom. B. A.: Essential Business Advice From One Generation to the Next.” Tickets ($50) also includes copy of the book which she'll signing. At 5:30 p.m., Hofstra University Club, 225 Hofstra University Blvd., Hempstead; 212-533-2141, member.fwa.org

Monday

Attorney Steven B. Epstein delves into a North Carolina woman's killing in his book “Murder on Birchleaf Drive.” Join him for a discussion and book signing. At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com

Monday

Huntington Bay's Alyson Richman reads from “The Secret of Clouds.” Book signing to follow. Registration required. At 7 p.m., Huntington Public Library, 338 Main St., Huntington; 631-427-5165, thehuntingtonlibrary.org

Tuesday

Huntington filmmaker John Lazzaro signs copies of “The Walls Still Talk: A Photographic Journey Through Kings Park Psychiatric Center.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Friday

William McKeever talks about and signs copies of “Emperors of the Deep.” Registration required. At 6 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Sunday, Nov. 3

Meet Marty Brounstein, author of "Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust." $5; at 1:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Ohr, 2550 Centre Ave., Bellmore; 221-2056, Hazak@cbohr.org.

Compiled by Nyasia Draper