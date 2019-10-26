TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Oct. 28

Alyson Richman will sign copies of "The Secret

Alyson Richman will sign copies of "The Secret of Clouds" at Huntington Public Library on Monday. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Newsday Staff
 Monday 
Woodbury's Karyn Schoenbart presents business tips from her book “Mom. B. A.: Essential Business Advice From One Generation to the Next.” Tickets ($50) also includes copy of the book which she'll signing. At 5:30 p.m., Hofstra University Club, 225 Hofstra University Blvd., Hempstead; 212-533-2141, member.fwa.org

Monday
Attorney Steven B. Epstein delves into a North Carolina woman's killing in his book “Murder on Birchleaf Drive.” Join him for a discussion and book signing. At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com

Monday
Huntington Bay's Alyson Richman reads from “The Secret of Clouds.” Book signing to follow. Registration required. At 7 p.m., Huntington Public Library, 338 Main St., Huntington; 631-427-5165, thehuntingtonlibrary.org

Tuesday 
Huntington filmmaker John Lazzaro signs copies of “The Walls Still Talk: A Photographic Journey Through Kings Park Psychiatric Center.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Friday
William McKeever talks about and signs copies of “Emperors of the Deep.” Registration required. At 6 p.m., East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Sunday, Nov. 3

Meet Marty Brounstein, author of "Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust." $5; at 1:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Ohr, 2550 Centre Ave., Bellmore; 221-2056, Hazak@cbohr.org.

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

