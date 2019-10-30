Monday. Nov. 4

Author Judith Grisel discusses her book, “Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction.” Registration required. Donations accepted and will benefit SJJCC’s ACT Program. At 7 p.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org/neverenough



Tuesday, Nov. 5

Authors Phil Keith and Tom Clavin talk about and sign copies of their book, “All Blood Runs Red: The Legendary Life of Eugene Bullard – Boxer, Pilot, Soldier, Spy.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com



Saturday, Nov. 9

New York Times contributor Robert Simonson (“The Martini Cocktail: A Meditation on the World’s Greatest Drink, with Recipes”) and restaurant owner Thad Vogler (“By the Smoke & the Smell: My Search for the Rare and Sublime on the Spirits Trail”) talk about and sign copies of their books. At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com



Saturday, Nov. 9

Author Camilla Calhoun talks about and signs copies of her memoir, “The White Moth: Three Generations at a Tuscan Villa.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com



Sunday, Nov. 10

Oscar winner Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, discuss their book “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years” with Sag Harbor Arts Center artistic director Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan. Tickets start at $85 and include a screening of “That’s Life!,” Andrews’ 1986 movie with Jack Lemmon and a pre-signed book. For $150, you can get your book signed in person. Books must be picked up day of event. At 3 p.m., Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-9500, baystreet.org



Compiled by Nyasia Draper