Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Nov. 4

Oscar winner Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma

Oscar winner Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, discuss their book at Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts. Photo Credit: Getty Images for 92Y/Noam Galai

By Newsday Staff
Monday. Nov. 4 
Author Judith Grisel discusses her book, “Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction.” Registration required. Donations accepted and will benefit SJJCC’s ACT Program. At 7 p.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org/neverenough

Tuesday, Nov. 5 
Authors Phil Keith and Tom Clavin talk about and sign copies of their book, “All Blood Runs Red: The Legendary Life of Eugene Bullard – Boxer, Pilot, Soldier, Spy.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Nov. 9 
New York Times contributor Robert Simonson (“The Martini Cocktail: A Meditation on the World’s Greatest Drink, with Recipes”) and restaurant owner Thad Vogler (“By the Smoke & the Smell: My Search for the Rare and Sublime on the Spirits Trail”) talk about and sign copies of their books. At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Saturday, Nov. 9 
Author Camilla Calhoun talks about and signs copies of her memoir, “The White Moth: Three Generations at a Tuscan Villa.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Sunday, Nov. 10
Oscar winner Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, discuss their book “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years” with Sag Harbor Arts Center artistic director Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan. Tickets start at $85 and include a screening of “That’s Life!,” Andrews’ 1986 movie with Jack Lemmon and a pre-signed book. For $150, you can get your book signed in person. Books must be picked up day of event. At 3 p.m., Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts, 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

