Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Nov. 18
Monday
Authors Nicola Harrison (“Montauk”), Dina Santorelli (“Baby Grand”) and Gregg Inkpen (“Broph”) discuss their work at this event hosted by the Friends of the Library. At 7 p.m., Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbor Lane, Massapequa Park; 516-799-0770, massapequalibrary.org
Tuesday
Meet Christopher Strom, author of “Brooklyn to Baghdad: An NYPD Intelligence Cop Fights Terror in Iraq.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Philip Gerard signs copies of “The Last Battleground: The Civil War Comes to North Carolina.” 6:30 p.m., Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Hwy., Southampton; 631-632-5287, stonybrook.edu
Longtime Marvel Comics editor Danny Figeroth talks with cartoonist R. Sikoryak about and Figeroth's book “A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee.” A book signing follows. Tickets ($30) include a copy of the book. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org
Saturday
Newsday‘s Robert Fouch talks about and signs copies of “Christmas Carol & the Shimmering Elf.” Craft to follow. Light refreshments available. Registration required. At 2 p.m., Henry Waldinger Memorial Library, 60 Verona Place, Valley Stream; 516-825-6422, valleystreamlibrary.org
Sunday
Designer Kyle Marshall of Locust Valley talks about and signs copies of “Americana: Farmhouses and Manors of Long Island.” Tickets are $10, includes Q&A and refreshments. At 3 p.m., North Shore Historical Museum, 140 Glen St., Glen Cove; 516-801-1191, nshmgc.org
Compiled by Nyasia Draper
