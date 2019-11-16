Monday

Authors Nicola Harrison (“Montauk”), Dina Santorelli (“Baby Grand”) and Gregg Inkpen (“Broph”) discuss their work at this event hosted by the Friends of the Library. At 7 p.m., Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbor Lane, Massapequa Park; 516-799-0770, massapequalibrary.org

Tuesday

Meet Christopher Strom, author of “Brooklyn to Baghdad: An NYPD Intelligence Cop Fights Terror in Iraq.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Philip Gerard signs copies of “The Last Battleground: The Civil War Comes to North Carolina.” 6:30 p.m., Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Hwy., Southampton; 631-632-5287, stonybrook.edu

Longtime Marvel Comics editor Danny Figeroth talks with cartoonist R. Sikoryak about and Figeroth's book “A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee.” A book signing follows. Tickets ($30) include a copy of the book. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Saturday

Newsday‘s Robert Fouch talks about and signs copies of “Christmas Carol & the Shimmering Elf.” Craft to follow. Light refreshments available. Registration required. At 2 p.m., Henry Waldinger Memorial Library, 60 Verona Place, Valley Stream; 516-825-6422, valleystreamlibrary.org

Sunday

Designer Kyle Marshall of Locust Valley talks about and signs copies of “Americana: Farmhouses and Manors of Long Island.” Tickets are $10, includes Q&A and refreshments. At 3 p.m., North Shore Historical Museum, 140 Glen St., Glen Cove; 516-801-1191, nshmgc.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper