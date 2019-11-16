TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

Authors appearing on Long Island, week of Nov. 18

Nicola Harrison will talk about her novel "Montauk"

Nicola Harrison will talk about her novel "Montauk" at Massapequa Public Library in Massapequa Park on Monday. Credit: Erwin List

By Newsday Staff
Print

Monday 
Authors Nicola Harrison (“Montauk”), Dina Santorelli (“Baby Grand”) and Gregg Inkpen (“Broph”) discuss their work at this event hosted by the Friends of the Library. At 7 p.m., Massapequa Public Library, 40 Harbor Lane, Massapequa Park; 516-799-0770, massapequalibrary.org

Tuesday 
Meet Christopher Strom, author of “Brooklyn to Baghdad: An NYPD Intelligence Cop Fights Terror in Iraq.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, Nov. 20
Philip Gerard signs copies of “The Last Battleground: The Civil War Comes to North Carolina.” 6:30 p.m., Stony Brook Southampton, 239 Montauk Hwy., Southampton; 631-632-5287, stonybrook.edu

Longtime Marvel Comics editor Danny Figeroth talks with cartoonist R. Sikoryak about and Figeroth's book “A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee.” A book signing follows. Tickets ($30) include a copy of the book. At 7:30 p.m., Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington; 631-423-7610, cinemaartscentre.org

Saturday 
Newsday‘s Robert Fouch talks about and signs copies of “Christmas Carol & the Shimmering Elf.” Craft to follow. Light refreshments available. Registration required. At 2 p.m., Henry Waldinger Memorial Library, 60 Verona Place, Valley Stream; 516-825-6422, valleystreamlibrary.org

Sunday 
Designer Kyle Marshall of Locust Valley talks about and signs copies of “Americana: Farmhouses and Manors of Long Island.” Tickets are $10, includes Q&A and refreshments. At 3 p.m., North Shore Historical Museum, 140 Glen St., Glen Cove; 516-801-1191, nshmgc.org

Compiled by Nyasia Draper

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Rebecca Hill-Genia, a Shinnecock member and activist, is 'Conscience Point': Solid doc about LI culture clash
The Hulu logo is seen on a window Hulu again raising prices for online live-TV service
Olivia Colman assumes the mantle of Queen Elizabeth 'The Crown': Colman magnificent as Queen Elizabeth
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Teresa Giudice: 'We're taking it day by day'
Family members in the new TLC show, " Meet the LI family starring in TLC's 'Unpolished'
The most-anticipated holiday TV shows for kids
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search