Friday

Sag Harbor author Alan Furst will talk about his novel “Under Occupation” and afterward sign copies. At 5 p.m., 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com



Saturday

“Today Show” co-host Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush, will sign copies of “Sisters First,” penned with her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush. At 3 p.m., Locust Valley Bookstore, 8 Birch Hill Rd., Locust Valley; 516-676-1313, locustvalleybookstore.com



Stephen A. Schwarzman, co-founder of financial services company The Blackstone Group, talks about "What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence," with Zibby Owens, creator and host of the literary podcast “Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books." A book signing follows. At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com





Landscape designer Frederico Azevedo and writer Camille Coy talk about and sign copies of their book “Bloom: The Luminous Landscapes of Frederico Azevedo.” At 5 p.m., 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com



Dec. 1

Meet.Brad Kolodny and learn about his book, “Seeking Sanctuary: 125 Years of Synagogues on Long Island.” Tickets are free but required. At 2:30 p.m., Hewlett-Woodmere Library, 1125 Broadway, Hewlett; 516-374-1967, hwpl.org





Alan Schnurman and Eric Feil talk about and sign copies of their book, “I Can, I Will, I Must: Buying the Hamptons, Building a Successful Future, Becoming the Best You Can Be.” Registration required. At 3 p.m., John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org



Compiled by Nyasia Draper