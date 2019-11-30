Wednesday

East Hampton Historical Society’s Richard Barons signs copies of “Behind the Privets: Classic Hamptons Houses.” Registration suggested. At noon, Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774 ext. 523, myrml.org

Saturday

Peter W. Wood (“The Boy Who Hit Back”), Jill Twiss (“The Someone New”) and more talk about their work. Music and refreshments to follow. Part of the Holiday Author Fair. Registration required. At 2 p.m., Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St.; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org



Get party-hosting tips from event designer Bryan Rafanelli, who'll sign copies of “A Great Party: Designing the Perfect Celebration.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Sunday, Dec. 8

Meet reptile expert Jungle Bob and guests — live animals from his book “Lenny: A Most Unusual Reptile.” Jungle Bob will also sign copies of his story. Registration suggested. Tickets ($15 adults, $10 ages 3-12) include access to the museum. At 10:30 a.m., South Fork Nature History Museum and Nature Center, 377 Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton; 631-537-9735, sofo.org



Poet Billy Lamont talks about his book “Words Ripped from a Soul Still Bleeding: Poems for the Future.” Performance to follow. At 1 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall., Lake Grove; 631-724-0341, barnesandnoble.com

