Monday

Meet former NBC Rockefeller Center tour guide Sibyl McCormac Groff, who signs copies of “A New York Christmas: Ho-Ho-Ho at Gothamtide!” Registration suggested. At 2 p.m., Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Bestselling novelist Alice Hoffman talks about and signs copies of her latest, “The World That We Knew.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Tuesday

Dina Santorelli will sign copies of her Long Island-set thriller “In The Red.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Thursday

Sports will want to meet Matthew Goodman, author of “The City Game: Triumph, Scandal, and a Legendary Basketball Team,” at this signing. Tickets are $10. Reservations required. At 7 p.m., Temple of Israel of Lawrence, 140 Central Ave., Lawrence; 516-239-1140, tilny.org

Saturday

Poet Philip Schultz of East Hampton reads from “Luxury: Poems.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Compiled by Nyasia Draper